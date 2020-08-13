Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in ‘A tale of revenge’

Roman (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a father of a family who has lost his wife and daughter in a tragic plane crash, is determined to find revenge for this sad fact. After a first investigation, he concludes that the culprit of the event is the airport controller, Jake Bonaos (Scoot McNairy), so he will go for him to try to do justice.

The most vengeful Schwarzeneger

A story of revenge is based on real events, specifically on the Überlingen plane crash (Germany), happened in July 2002, in which two planes collided, leaving dozens of deaths. The Spanish Javier Gullón was in charge of the development of a script that Elliott Lester He took the opportunity to direct his fifth film, until the last date that he has taken to the big screen.

The great leader of this cast is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who at the age of 70 starred in the film where he proved to have rope for a while in the film industry.

Aftermath. EE.UU., 2017. Drama. 92 min. Dir.: Elliott Lester. Int.: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace, Kevin Zegers, Hannah Ware, Glenn Morshower, Mariana Klaveno, Mo McRae, Theresa Cook.

