Arkano and Carlos Latre, among the new guests of ‘Typical Spanish’

To the beat of the song That they stop her of David Civera and with the live music of the band, Typical Spanish challenges six new celebrities to show how much they know about Spanish culture. Vicky Martin Berrocal, who will return as captain of the blue team, will be accompanied by the rapper Arkano, the humorist Carlos Latre, and the actress Veronica Forqué. Florentino Fernandez will return to captain the red team with the designer Maria Escoté, the host Adriana Abenia and the comedian Leo Harlem completing the lineup.

The duel between teams will start with The return to Spain, where the guests will have to complete the name of a Spanish town to later locate the cheese in that place on the map of Spain in the center of the set. After going through the Letter holder, celebrities will show their musical gifts in Guess the music.

Frank White will dive into the file RTVE to challenge the celebrities in I saw it on TV with moments from such iconic television programs in our country such as MasterChef Celebrity 3 The To know and to win. Vicky Martín Berrocal and Florentino Fernández will become presenters of a peculiar informative in The part, where both teams will look for erroneous information.

And from television Typical Spanish will go to a big birthday party with Poisoned gift, where the guests will try to avoid an explosive gift by correctly answering the questions of general culture of Spain that Frank White will launch them. Other challenges that our guests will face will be Big hits and Who is who?.

How do you play in Typical Spanish?

Among others, the guests will undergo the following challenges:

I saw it on TV: Frank Blanco dives into the archives of TVE in search of the most iconic moments of our television. Each team will be asked a series of questions about shows, series and historical moments.

The return to Spain: Photographs representing the name of a town in Spain are projected as a hieroglyph. The member of either of the two teams who gets it right places the exact place where the municipality is located on a map.

Letter holders: The hostesses distribute 4 giant letters among the members of a team. With their eyes covered, in order not to see the letters, the participants must identify them (by touch) and form a word with all the pieces.

Poisoned gift: Frank Blanco prepares a birthday party for one of the guests and gives him a surprise gift. Afterwards, he asks a general culture question and, if he answers correctly, passes the package to the contestant on his left. If you fail, you must answer more questions until you get it right.

Guess the music: The band performs the melody of a song, without lyrics. Teams must match exact title and interpreter. The band then plays and sings the song live.

Big hits: The presenter reads phrases that are part of the lyrics of a well-known song. With the fewest possible clues, you have to get the title and the artist right.

Give it a spin: After accumulating points throughout the night, teams can win or lose everything in this final game. Each team must answer a question whose answer is a figure or a percentage. Whoever hits or gets closer has the right to play the roulette wheel and score points … or lose everything. In one of the rounds comes into play the Chicho award, in honor of the creator of the program One two Three….

