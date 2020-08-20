Apple TV + and HBO sing their lungs out with a trio of music series

It seems that the american television has been agreed. Summer is for music, for singing just because, to show the drama at the top of your lungs. There are three musical series that have landed on television these weeks, all of them with very divergent philosophies about the type of fiction they want to be and the use (and vision) of the music they have.

For example, Little Voice of Apple TV+ tries to be an intimate jewel, a romantic comedy of those where letters and agreements are breathed through the streets of New York. It features Bess (Brittany O’Grady), a waitress and dog walker who dreams of making it big in the world of music with her compositions. She does not have it easy, accustomed as she is to putting the needs of a brother on the autism spectrum and a father who practically lives on the streets first. Is it your time to shine? The city, in the same way that it inspires it, is also hostile to it, the kind that gives nothing away while you strive to do more than survive.









It is created by Jessie Nelson ( I am Sam ) with an exceptional team behind the cameras: JJ Abrams as executive producer along with Sara Bareilles, also composer of the songs that are sung. This involvement is critical, being a well-known author in the industry with a Grammy and having been nominated for best album in 2013 for The blessed unrest and a Tony nomination for the musical Waitress (that is, is the woman behind the She used to be mine that Alba Reche popularized with FROM 2018 ).

Nelson makes sure to convey that New York can be a city full of musicality and references (as opposed to Betty from HBO, which recently showed it as an ideal place for skater culture) with the sound of Bareilles, a singer-songwriter with intimate atmospheres. It is a proposal for those who are looking for a romantic comedy (Bess may be very overwhelmed but she has two suitors), for those who value the talent of the composer and who do not fear such a good and modest protagonist that they want to tell her: “Get up!”





‘Central Park’ is animation with love for the musical and ‘Zoey’s playlist’ recycles pop songs

Central Park , also on Apple TV +, has a more playful spirit. It may be because screenwriter Loren Bouchard ( Bob’s burgers ) and Josh Gad (Olaf’s voice in Frozen ) wanted to collaborate and followed a very practical tactic: they thought about what they wanted to do and who they wanted to work with. This is how they have ended up explaining in an animated series the life of the Raver-Lampman family, who live in the mythical park of Manhattan, who threaten a millionaire woman who lives opposite and who wants to turn into a shopping center. And what are the voices?









Kristen Bell (Anna de Frozen ), Titus Burgess ( Kimmy

Schmidt ), Daveed Diggs ( Wonder ), Kathryn Hahn ( Transparent ), Stanley Tucci ( The Devil Wears Prada ) o Leslie Odom Jr ( Hamilton ). Has a sense of humor and, as with the impossible to find Bob’s Burgers She does not renounce being witty and often acid despite having a family in the foreground full of tenderness. The animated format also allows it to be as imaginative, delusional and rhythmic as Bouchard, Gad and Nora Smith can imagine, completing the trio of creators.

And what was the last to arrive? Well Zoey’s extraordinary playlist on HBO Spain, a series with a spirit closer to glorified ka-raoke in the vein of Glee than in love for a more classical musical. Zoey (Jane Levy) is going to have an MRI, there is an earthquake and all the music from Spotify is accidentally inserted into her brain. From here she acquires special powers: she perceives people’s feelings in the form of improvised musical numbers. Who expects original compositions to go the other way because here you can hear Wham, The Beatles, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston or the Jonas Brothers.









The goal is to create a cozy and simple series to hum on, clearly comedy but with a plot that wants to strike a chord: Zoey has a father (Peter Gallagher) with a degenerative disease who has lost any ability to express himself and This gift allows him to understand what he thinks, what he needs and thus make him feel less isolated from the world around him. Between one and the other, the audience is sure to find one that convinces them.







