Apex Legends : Teaser for New Weapon

Respawn Leisure, the studio behind Apex Legends, might have unintentionally, or possibly deliberately, dropped a teaser to get a model new unreleased weapon inside their most up-to-date developer verify.

Up to now, Apex Legends has simply had one weapon extra post-launch – that the Havoc vitality rifle – so it’s anticipated that some new weapons are coming shortly. The launching of Season 1 got here and went, and whereas we did get a model new Legend at Octane, there weren’t any new weapons added alongside.

Presumably at some stage throughout Season 1 nonetheless, just a few developments might be made to the current arsenal.

Additionally, Respawn might need in actuality proven a look at what this may very well be. Extra: All leaked and teased content material arriving at Apex Legends in Season 1: Wild FrontierOn March 27, the neighbourhood director Jay Frechette submitted a verify’ thread on the official Alex Legends subreddit, discussing a wide range of upgrades and issues that the workers is presently discussing.

What many individuals won’t have observed, nonetheless, is that the graphics accompanying the article have some peculiarities – particularly the weapon being found on Mirage’s again. Some have implied that the weapon on Mirage’s again is perhaps relating to the auto SMG from Titanfall two, which can bear some similarities.

We’ll want to attend until a future improve to seek out out if these are new weapons coming into the match, but when they’re launched such because the Havoc earlier than them, we would not discover a lot discover. Very like how the match itself was launched as a shock, the Havoc has been introduced that the day earlier than it had been inserted, which suggests you’ll by no means know if Respawn may decide so as to add one thing new.