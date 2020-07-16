Antonio Orozco’s impressive physical change. The coach is ready for ‘La Voz’

Antonio Orozco started 2020 with the purpose of taking care of himself and getting in shape. In March, the confinement arrived but the closure did not end his plans and the singer continued training to achieve a goal that, in the opinion of his fans, he has already achieved by far. The coach of The voice He has surprised with his great physical change.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“You do not look your” The “Don’t lose weight anymore, in the end we won’t see you at concerts” These are some comments with which his fans have reacted to his post-training photos. Although there have also been many compliments. And is that the singer has hit boxing hard to get burn calories.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The coach of The voice something that, as he himself recognizes “costs” has also been used on his own

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The gym has helped him deal with the nerves of the gestation of his new album (first since 2015), whose first single, Today, you can already listen.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“A few minutes after delivering the finished album, I will tell you about it. I am very proud to have had so many and such good professionals, I am very lucky … a few months that we will never forget, and now in the gym abandoning stress , What nerves … pussy !! “, he recognized.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A new professional project that adds to the expected return of the Antena 3 talent show presented by Eva González in which she will occupy one of the chairs together with Alejandro Sanz, Pablo López and Laura Pausini. All of them were ready to hit the red button in late February, when Antena 3 began promoting its ‘next’ release. Now, five months later, the show is ready to start.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.