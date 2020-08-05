Antonio Garrido remembers his summers on television: “It’s been 13 years since I presented ‘Identity'”

We review those programs that managed to make you happy so many days and nights during your summer vacation, by the hand of their protagonists. One of them is Antonio Garrido, Elías de la Cruz in the daily series Central Market from TVE. The actor reviews for us the time when he took the lead in the contest Identity, in 2007 and 2008, also on the public channel.

You have always combined your facet as an actor with that of presenter. Maybe because your father is a journalist?

It is true that in my house we have lived naturally everything related to the media. As a boy I used to go to TV to see my father and enter the set. My brother Ángel and I used to play as a child what is our work today and for which we are paid: he directs programs and I am an actor.

What is the program that you have presented, that you associate with the summer and remember with more affection?

Definitely, Identity, on TVE. The other day, one of my followers on social networks reminded me that it is already 13 years since I started presenting it, in 2007.

That year you won a TP award …

Clear! I was also presenting another program and they gave me the news live. Not everyone has a TP!

What memories come to mind?

I remember being called to present another daily contest called The negotiator and that he went at noon, on TVE. I was recording for a week and when it was over, the director called me and said they had told him that I wasn’t going to be the one to present the program. And he even excused himself because he was happy with me. They actually offered me what I was then the expert in sweet, which was Identity.

One day you hit a good blow on a scooter in the middle of the program … Any other anecdote you remember?

I made the joke by throwing myself expressly, because it always works that the presenter of a program falls, but in reality I hit a good pineapple. I also remember another anecdote with a contestant who worked as a security guard at night and entered the contest without having slept. I also remember another contestant who had to identify Beckham’s double in the audience and it was crystal clear. But she did not see him and did nothing but approach me and she said to me in a low voice: “tell me who he is, tell me.” And I would answer him: “Do you know that you have a microphone through which everything you say is heard?” (laughs) In the end, she recognized that she was short-sighted and had not flirtatiously put on her glasses (laughs).

The next year you were driving Who do you want to be a millionaire? in Antena 3, replacing Carlos Sobera. Did you give out a lot of money?

I did 60 programs and although I didn’t get to give a million, we distributed a lot of money. I always said: “the money is not mine, so I hope the contestant took the most”.

Which professional you have worked with do you have the best memory?

I have fond memories of many people. What I have discovered is that the bigger, more important and better a professional someone is, the more humble he is. I have proven that you do not need to prove your worth talking about it but with your work.

What program or series marked your teenage summers?

Blue summer. As boys he marked all of my generation. I vacationed with my family in Salteras (Seville), in an urbanization of chalets. When I was 9 or 10 years old, at the end of August, all the boys ended up singing the song of the Dynamic Duo: The end of summer (hums it), with tears in her eyes because we had heard her in Blue summer.

Where are you going for holidays this year?

Every year we go to Galicia because Lucía, my wife, is Galician. We go on vacation to Coruña with our two children, Antonio, who is 7 years old and Rodrigo, one. I am from Seville, but I am delighted with the fresh from Galicia. A good one gets used to quickly! Another thing is to bathe (laughs).

Now we see you in the series ‘Mercado Central’ on TVE, in the role of Elías de la Cruz. You have also acted in ‘Serve and protect’ and in ‘Love is forever’. Do you feel comfortable in a daily series?

It is very hard work, very hard, but the actors like to act and in the daily series, we spend time acting. At prime time weekly and in the movies, the acting work is more tedious because it takes a long time in the technical details such as measuring the shot, lighting, changing the camera … I have come to the conclusion that not all the actors who make a weekly series would be able to do a daily.

Do you have time to learn the scripts every day, and more with two young children?

There is no other. Worse is throwing tar! (laughs)

With your son in the series things are not going well …

It is true. Instead I get along very well in real life with the actor who plays him, Francesc Cuéllar, because that boy is a talent. It will go far! In addition to being a good actor, he is a person who listens a lot and is a very good theater director. It is one of the emerging values ​​of theater in Catalonia, but it is humble. He comes up to me and says: “What I learn from you” and I answer him with all the sincerity in the world: “here, the one who is learning is me”. He is an actor with so much freshness and so much truth that he reminds me of when I started and makes you not settle.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected you in the recordings of ‘Mercado Central’?

We have had to put the batteries because in the last section of this season, we had to record everything we could not during the confinement. It was like doing the military service again, with a fixed gear (laughs). And with all the precautions in the world, from taking the temperature every day, to wearing a mask. The technicians do not take it off at any time and the actors only when they say: “Action!”. In rehearsals we all go with masks. There is an important handicap and that is that in the daily series, love relationships are important and have had to be cut before the kiss comes. We fuck off (laughs).

And how have you experienced confinement?

Well. In Galicia because I was lucky. My character had to leave a beard and I had a week of break and I took advantage of the Friday before the confinement to go north with my family. We have been in a small village next to the beach that if three people went to the supermarket in confinement, in winter four go. I went back to filming the last month, I was alone in Madrid and it was to hit you against the wall. And that you could already go for a run and a walk!

What perspectives do you see in your profession?

People have consumed a lot of fiction during confinement, so new projects will have to be done. I’ve actually read several scripts, but until everything is closed, I don’t speak. On the other hand, theater culture has been shown to be safe. I do not understand why I can go on a plane, side by side, with another person, or on the train or on the subway and in the theaters they are demanding an exaggerated percentage in the capacity. You have to take care of the culture! And I’m not just saying it for the actors but for all the technicians, who have been left out. Right now, in summer, there are many outdoor spaces, where there are no problems.

The last film you shot, ‘Master Stroke’ is in post production. When it premieres?

It’s a low-budget movie, very funny, that I made a while ago, but there is no release date yet. What I follow is with my webseries The Palermasso, a series of humor that talks about the confreres and Seville’s Easter and that I have been doing since 2016 with José Luis Penella (Blis) and three other friends. We have already reached nine million views.

