Antonia Dell’Atte’s ‘Blood Ties’

In the heel of peninsular Italy is Ostuni, the birthplace of the protagonist of this week of Blood ties: Antonia Dell’Atte. Whatever muse of Armani He welcomes the program to offer his most intimate and heartbreaking interview. Dell’Atte will also be on the set, just before the documentary begins, to speak to Boris Izaguirre.

A difficult childhood marked by the figure of a despot father and a disease that affected his vision will be just some of the chapters that will review the Italian former model and presenter. In addition, the documentary will feature the testimonies of friends such as Lucia Bosé, in what surely has been his last interview in life; Victorio and Lucchino; Los Morancos; your son Clemente, fruit of his marriage with Alessandro Lequio; The Ramón García, with whom he shared a television program.

In the colloquium they will participate this week Carmen Lomana, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Euprepio Padula, Rosa Villacastín, Juan Avellaneda and Amalia Enríquez.

The Blood ties that we have already seen

In this new season of Blood ties, under the direction of Carmen Delgado, the program has already addressed the lives of Carmen Sevilla, Albano, Tuesday and Thirteen, Laura Valenzuela, Ángel Nieto and José Bono. In future installments you will discover who was hiding behind the success of Camilo Sesto; you will know the roots of the Windsor; will travel to the land of Sara Montiel to discover its origins; and will interview Manolo Escobar’s daughter.

The valuable RTVE Documentary Fund In this season, he again plays a fundamental role in the story of the history of each family. Excerpts from performances, films, interviews and participation in programs RTVE… from the NODE, to know the origins; to the present.

