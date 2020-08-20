‘Anti-riot’: trailer and release date of the Movistar series directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Six riot police execute an eviction in the center of Madrid that gets complicated and a man ends up dying. An Internal Affairs team will be in charge of investigating the events and the six riot police face an accusation of reckless homicide. The group of agents looks for a way out on their own that ends up separating them and, finally, complicating the situation even more. Laia, one of the Internal Affairs agents, becomes obsessed with the case and ends up discovering that, after that ill-fated eviction, there is much more.

This is the synopsis of Riot gear, which will premiere in Movistar + on Friday October 16, complete on demand. The series will first pass through the San Sebastián International Film Festival (from September 18 to 26) where it will have its world premiere in the Official Section which, for the first time in the history of the prestigious event, will present a complete series at the Kursaal Auditorium .

JAIME OLMEDO

Created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen e Isabel Pena, and written by the creators together with Eduardo Villanueva, Riot gear is an energetic crime series, a contemporary tale that combines vibrant action with the construction of the human portrait of its protagonists. The series is composed of 6 episodes of 50 minutes in length.

The Oscar nominee Rodrigo Sorogoyen, co-creator, co-writer and director of the series, and one of the most awarded authors in Spanish cinema, directs a story that revolves around the figure of the riot police in our society.

Cast and crew

Riot gear is starring Vicky luengo in the role of Laia, an Internal Affairs agent in charge of the investigation of the six riot police officers of “Puma 93”, played by Raúl Arévalo, Álex García, Hovik Keuchkerian, Roberto Álamo, Raúl Prieto and Patrick Created.

Sorogoyen, surrounded by his usual technical team, proposes a hyper-realistic staging that extends to the design of characters, plots and technical work behind the cameras, and which has posed great challenges in all departments: from the music of Olivier Arson, going through the art direction of Miguel Angel Rebollo, the sound of Aitor Berenguer, mounting Alberto del Campo, even the photograph of Alex de Pablo.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.