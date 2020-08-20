‘Anti-riot’, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s series for Movistar, already has a trailer and date

In September it will be Rodrigo Sorogoyen here I’m Riot gear at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. A month later it will be time to present this thriller in society. Be on Friday October 16 when the full season will be available on demand.

The Antidisturbios tandem is one of those that arouses expectation: they are Rodrigo Sorogoyen, winner of the Goya for best director for The kingdom, and Isabel Peña, with whom Sorogoyen shares the Goya for best script for the same film. And what do they propose? An energetic crime series, a contemporary story that combines vibrant action with the construction of characters and the more human dimension of the brigade.









The cast of Riot Control. (Movistar)



Six riot police execute an eviction in the center of Madrid that gets complicated and a man ends up dying. An Internal Affairs team will be in charge of investigating the events and the six riot police face an accusation of reckless homicide. The group of agents looks for a way out on their own that ends up separating them and, finally, complicating the situation even more. Laia, one of the Internal Affairs agents, becomes obsessed with the case and ends up discovering that, after that ill-fated eviction, there is much more.

And who stands in front of the cameras? Raúl Arévalo, Álex García, Hovik Keuchkerian, Roberto Álamo, Raúl Prieto and Patrick Criado. There will be six episodes of 50 minutes, we assume that with a lot of tension and that perhaps they will serve to alleviate the wait while Movistar prepares the second season of La Unidad, one of the surprises of this 2020.

















It is not Sorogoyen’s only television project this year. He participated in In HBO Spain’s house where he precisely contributed one of the most original points of view during the worst weeks of the pandemic. And it is that she made a disturbing episode about living with the couple that she starred in (of course) with Marta Nieto, her wife in real life and the actress she had available during confinement (and who, moreover, was splendid).

Anti-disturbances. (@ wwwdanielharo.com / Movistar)











