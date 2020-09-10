Antena 3’s multiplex cinema: discover the mystery of ‘Island of shadows’

The mystery comes to Antena 3 this Saturday, September 12 thanks to its Multicine space. An unsolved crime, a novelist willing to unravel the mystery and even appearances. That is the formula for the success of Island of shadows, the bet of the Atresmedia chain to keep us in tension the first afternoon of this weekend. From 4:00 p.m. you can investigate the enigmas of Crawford Island with Carly.

The film introduces us to Carly Travers, a writer of mystery novels, and her husband, Kevin, who decide to spend a holiday season in a historic mansion of her relatives on Crawford Island. At first they had planned those days to be alone and in the hope that it would be an opportunity to spend time and reconnect as a couple. Kevin is excited because in that room they could regain the connection from the beginning of the relationship and emerge stronger.

But Carly seems to have other plans. The young novelist soon begins to investigate an enigmatic unsolved murder that occurred there, that of Diana Crawford. Carly visits the local library and talks to people who knew the Crawfords. In a short time he discovers the story of her disappearance and even the legend of the alleged nocturnal appearances of a woman dressed in white in the town.

Unexpectedly, Carly bumps into a woman named Lauren who is willing to help her with her investigation. What he does not imagine is that as he progresses in his investigations they will uncover multiple family secrets that endanger her life and that of her husband.







Discover the cast of ‘Island of Shadows’



At the forefront of this story is Anna hopkins (Carly), whose face will be familiar to you if you were fans of Defiance (SyFy), in which she played Jessica ‘Berlin’ Rainer, present in seasons two and three of dystopian fiction. However, his most popular role on television is undoubtedly that of Samantha Clayton in the DC Comics universe that has allowed her to participate in The Flash and Arrow at different times. Later he has intervened in The Expanse, Bad Blood and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, among other series.

Next to her is Christopher Jacot, a Canadian actor with a lot of television experience. Although his most important roles have been that of Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) in the series about The Fantastic Four and Larry Haberman in Eureka, has gone through dozens of successful productions such as Frankie Drake Mysteries, White-collar thief, C.S.I. New York, and The Murdoch Mysteries, to name just a few.

To top it off, the actress with the most disturbing character in Island of shadows is Alex Paxton-Beesley, who accumulates series such as The Strain or The Murdoch Mysteries. But its most important role is undoubtedly the one it plays in the fourth season of The Bold Type like Eva Rhodes in her plot with Kat. This series aspires to become the successor of Girls from Freeform, which in Spain is seen through Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1-3 already available).

Island of shadows (Island of Shadows)

Canada, 2020. Dir .: Leo Sherman.

Int .: Anna Hopkins, Christopher Jacot, Alex Paxton-Beesley, Erin Agostino, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio.

