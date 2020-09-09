Antena 3 sets a date for ‘La Valla’, the series about a pandemic created before Covid-19

There are series that claim to premiere at the right time. Or at the most inopportune. The fence de Atresmedia was on the border between one thing and the other: it had envisioned an authoritarian Spain marked by a pandemic and a few months later the coronavirus crisis spread across the planet. Now, After being broadcast in January on Atresplayer Premium, the series finally has a premiere date on Antena 3: it will be this Thursday at 10:40 p.m.

The fence shows the world of 2045. Due to the scarcity of natural resources, countries have abandoned the democratic system and have become totalitarian regimes. Spain is no different with a capital, Madrid, divided into two sectors: the members of the government and the wealthiest people live in Sector 1, while the rest live in Sector 2. AND this is not all: there is also a global pandemic affecting the population while authorities are looking for a vaccine.









It is in this context that Hugo (Unax Ugalde), Julia (Olivia Molina) and Emilia (Ángela Molina) will have to fight if they want to get Marta back, Hugo’s daughter, usurped by the Government. They believe that Marta can contribute to finding the cure for the disease and Julia, who is part of the resistance, will have to find a way to find it.

This work of Daniel Ecija, the man behind Family doctor, The boarding school or Red Eagle, proposes a future with families separated by the new social norms, where protocols are established to avoid contagions and where it is considered how the new diseases mark society.

It is, therefore, a series created with great success when reading the times, commissioned long before the first cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan and for the population to talk about the coronavirus day in and day out, a disease that takes its toll every day. But it also made it an awkward series. Is this why Atresmedia has preferred to wait to release it?









Perhaps in confinement it would have been too much for people suffering from anxiety about the health of the country. But this new season 2020-2021 they have found a place to The fence, a production that was always conceived for Antena 3 primetime (that is, it was not an exclusive Atresplayer production as

Poison

or

# byAnaMilán

), and it will be necessary to see the reception it has from the audience.

