Antena 3 premieres the third episode of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The international hit series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which opens this Tuesday the third chapter of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon around the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is the third episode of Woman

Discovering Sarp’s drawings and portraits in Sirin’s room, Hatice thinks her daughter is hiding something from her important.

Without knowing details of the past, Hatice’s husband, Enver, he’s doing his best to help Bahar.

Although Bahar is happy with the additional work she has found, she is uneasy: think you will spend less time with your children.

Also, in the Hatice house, some new Sirin’s comments will end up affecting Bahar a lot.

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan alone (Kubra suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task her young neighbor Ceyda helps her (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising their children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating financial situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yildirimlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar finds out about this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

