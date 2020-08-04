Antena 3 premieres the sixth episode of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The international hit series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which opens this Tuesday the third chapter of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon around the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is the sixth episode of Woman

How Bahar fails to understand what is happening, call Enver and try to communicate with Hatice. Even if Enver is determined not to say anything to BaharBahar ends up learning that Hatice and Şirin are in the hospital. The protagonist will try to visit her mother with the help of Jale.

Enver, who doesn’t know the whole truth, will find clues in Sirin’s room and his suspicion against his daughter will gradually increase.

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan alone (Kubra suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task her young neighbor Ceyda helps her (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising their children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating financial situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yildirimlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar finds out about this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

