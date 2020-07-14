Antena 3 premieres the second episode of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The international hit series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday the second chapter of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon around the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is the second episode of Woman

Bahar, who looks at Arif with fearful eyes every time he sees him, has not yet been able to overcome the shock and the discovery that the two made.

The Yeliz’s preparations for her wedding They continue, but Bahar only thinks of one thing: the happiness of Nisan and Doruk.

Sirin meets Bahar, but cannot escape this time. The feeling of guilt that the young woman experiences towards the protagonist will increase even more after her talk.

Bahar misses her husband Sarp more and more. He doesn’t forget what his mother told him and continues to blame her for the death of her husband.

Hatice, meanwhile, faces Sirin after seeing his drawings and photos of Sarp, and asks him for complete sincerity. Hatice’s suspicion of her daughter will gradually increase.

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan alone (Kubra suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task her young neighbor Ceyda helps her (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising their children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating financial situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yildirimlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

