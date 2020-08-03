Antena 3 premieres the fifth episode of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The international hit series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which opens this Tuesday the third chapter of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon around the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is the fifth episode of Woman

After what Hatice Doesn’t Finish Tightening Bahar And Her GrandchildrenBahar is disappointed again and Enver does not hesitate to bring up the subject at home. In truth, Hatice is concerned about how everything can affect Sirin and so she turns away from Bahar.

Musa suspects his wife after Jale’s ex, Sinan, has appeared on the scene. AND Arif and Bahar gradually get to know each otherBut they have a new encounter when Bahar finds out that Arif’s father wants to kick her out of the flat.

For his part, Yeliz wants Bahar to remake his life and start to be enjoying the little things. He does not hesitate to comment on his first impressions of Arif when he sees him in the neighborhood and invites the protagonist to a girls’ outing to attend a very special dinner.

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan alone (Kubra suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task her young neighbor Ceyda helps her (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising their children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating financial situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yildirimlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar finds out about this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

