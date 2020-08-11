Antena 3 premieres the eighth episode of the Turkish series ‘Mujer’

The internationally successful series Woman arrived on Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday the third chapter of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is the eighth episode of Woman

Hatice, who knows the existence of Sarp’s mobile, help Bahar locate Doruk. Bahar still doesn’t understand where the phone came from and why there are familiar images inside …

Restless after the results of Bahar’s medical test, Jale doesn’t know what to do and try to contact her to make sure.

How did the story of Bahar begin?

Bahar (Ozge Ozpirincci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kubra Suzgun), and to Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), of 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gokce Eyuboglu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Lightning). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband, when Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

