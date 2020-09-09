Antena 3 premieres ‘La Valla’, with Olivia Molina and Unax Ugalde

Eight months after The fence will premiere in ATRESplayer, the original series of Atresmedia Television created by Daniel Ecija arrives this Thursday, open, to Antenna 3. This fiction is set in a not too distant future, in the year 2045, where the scarcity of natural resources has led to dictatorial regimes that have assumed power in a large part of Western democracies, including Spain.

Under this context, life in rural areas becomes impossible, the capital has been divided into two tightly closed regions: Sector 1 (the government and the privileged) and Sector 2 (the rest). The only way to pass from one area to another is to cross the fence that separates them, for which it will be an essential requirement to have the regulatory safe-conduct.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is the starting point of a story that will lead the viewer to meet Julia, Hugo, Emilia … a family that struggles to recover little Marta, in the hands of the government. A story of survival, of betrayals, of great secrets and in which a crime will pursue its protagonists.

The production of Atresmedia is starred by a cast of great and renowned performers such as Olivia Molina, Unax Ugalde, Ángela Molina, Abel Folk and Eleonora Wexler.

Antenna 3

He Another world with which the fence begins

The president of Spain addresses the nation to explain the reasons why democracy and the constitutional regime are abolished in our country. In the street, people protest, while Ramón, scientist and father of two twin girls, prepares his suitcases to leave. But before he can do so, the police smash into the apartment and take him away. His wife Emilia (Angela Molina) finds the girls alone. They show him their neck where the father has inserted a chip.

Antenna 3 READ Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas collide in 'Asesinos'

Twenty years later the country is still a dictatorship and a great fence divides the population. The rich on one side, and the majority on the other. One of the twins has died from the virus that is ravaging the country and her widower, Hugo (Unax Ugalde) arrives in Madrid with his ten-year-old daughter ready to rebuild his life. The reunion of the family gives hope to all. But they have barely settled in when the authorities take the girl away. Hugo asks Julia for help (Olivia Molina) her sister-in-law, to get her daughter back but Julia has to leave. She has committed a crime and they are looking for her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io