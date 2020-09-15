Antena 3 premieres episode 19 of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday chapter 19 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 19 of Woman

Hatice can no longer bear Sirin’s lies and the young woman, who is upset by this situation, does not know what to do.

Jale wants to see that the bone marrow transplant be as soon as possible so that Bahar’s disease does not progress further.

The return to the neighborhood of the protagonist and un picnic con April, Doruk, Ceyda y Yeliz will begin to bring closer to Arif y Bahar.

Fearing for Şirin, her escapades and nights away from home, Hatice is at a crossroads motivated by pressure from her daughter on whom to choose … ¿It’s cute spring?





How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Ozge Ozpirincci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kubra Suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gokce Eyuboglu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Lightning). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io