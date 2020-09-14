Antena 3 premieres episode 18 of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday chapter 18 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 18 of Woman

Unable to face Sirin, Bahar returns to his old flat with Nisan and Doruk. Sirin reaches his goal, but is faced with something he never wanted.

Enver also decides to go with Bahar And although Arif does not want Bahar and the children to return for the well-being and health of the protagonist, he is deeply happy for their return. Yeliz and Ceyda will also help in the reorganization of the apartment.

Alp keeps circling to all the information you have in your head: you are confused … AND Hatice faces new challengesHow is it to discover another truth about Şirin as a result of a simple coincidence… Will the whole coexistence between the two turn upside down?

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Ozge Ozpirincci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kubra Suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gokce Eyuboglu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Lightning). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

