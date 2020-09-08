Antena 3 premieres episode 16 of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday chapter 16 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 16 of Woman

Şirin tries his best to get attention not believing in his sister’s illness and serious health. And this time the young woman has very different plans.

Arif, who goes to Bahar’s side At every opportunity that comes his way, he begins to show his feelings. However, it is increasingly annoyed that Bahar constantly tells him about Sarp.

Fearing for Şirin, her escapades and nights away from home, Hatice is at a crossroads motivated by pressure from her daughter on who to choose… Sirin or Bahar?

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kübra Süzgün), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yıldırımlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

