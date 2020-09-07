Antena 3 premieres episode 15 of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television a few weeks ago from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Monday chapter 15 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 15 of Woman

Bahar, Arif, Enver and Hatice they come to see the Ceyda’s performance in a club, but they will be very uncomfortable with the arrival of Berşan to the guest table. After a sentimental confession from Arif to Berşan, Bahar will not know what to do or how to act about it.

The night at Nisan, Doruk and Şirin It does not end as the young woman would have wanted … does it?

Bahar will keep going around everything the mystery surrounding Sarp, his mobile, etc. And, to top it all, the symptoms of his illness will begin to accentuate, this time with a much bigger shock for everyone, including Jale, the hospital doctor.

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kübra Süzgün), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yıldırımlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

