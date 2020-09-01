Antena 3 premieres episode 14 of the Turkish series ‘Mujer’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television last week from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Tuesday chapter 14 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 14 of Woman

Bahar, who has suspicions about who sent you Sarp’s phone, begs Enver know the whole truth about it. Since she believes that the tailor will not lie, Bahar is willing to believe everything he tells her.

For its part, Nisan and Doruk, who worship ArifThey want to see you at every opportunity possible. This situation causes that little by little Arif and Bahar spend more time together.

Also, Muse it continues to go beyond the account to Jale’s despair, everyone will want to come to support Ceyda on his big night and Şirin will propose to stay in the care of Nisan and Doruk… Will it be a quiet night?

How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kübra Süzgün), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yıldırımlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io