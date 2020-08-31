Antena 3 premieres episode 13 of the Turkish series ‘Woman’

The internationally successful series Woman came to Spanish television a few weeks ago from the hand of Antenna 3, which premieres this Monday chapter 13 of this award-winning fiction, turned into a television phenomenon all over the world, being one of the most viewed and sold international productions in recent years.

This is episode 13 of Woman

Yeliz doesn’t know what to do after everything you’ve found out about him Şirin’s phone number. Bahar’s friend will have to face the young woman face to face. For its part, Arif’s nice presence becomes more constant every day the complicated life of Bahar. However, the symptoms of the protagonist’s disease are increasingly present.

Ceyda has new plans on the horizon professionals and, by surprise and chance, will turn to Enver. And Bahar continues to circle everything he knows about Sarp’s mobile, but still confused. The key to everything is held by one person.



How did the Bahar story begin?

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kübra Süzgün), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task his young neighbor Ceyda (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman with a bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and co-workers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

After twenty years without having a maternal relationship and mired in a suffocating economic situation, Bahar reconnects with his mother Hatice (Bennu Yıldırımlar). Bahar will have to face the ghosts of the past and his sister, Sirin (Seray Kaya), who had a very special bond with her late husband. When Bahar learns of this betrayal, the pain of loss turns to anger and her world collapses.

