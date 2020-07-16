Antena 3 multiplex: ‘A dangerous marriage’ puts the life of a business magnate at risk

The afternoon of Saturday, July 18 (4:00 p.m.) It is a new opportunity to enjoy a thriller full of intrigue in Antena 3. This time, with A dangerous marriageWe will see one more of the telefilms produced by the American chain Lifetime, specialized in crime movies, police and mystery stories. The suspense will keep us strained to the sofa, a good reason to give up the nap.

We take it for granted that a wedding makes the couple happy. This is how they feel David and Bridget Dolan when newlyweds take a luxurious trip to a Caribbean island to celebrate their honeymoon. Their relationship has evolved at great speed and in a short time they have decided to spend their lives together. Everything indicates that they will spend fantastic days in a paradisiacal environment in a constant celebration of their love. During a cruise on a luxurious yacht, the husband, David, disappear.

It is soon discovered that has been kidnapped due to the large amounts of money Dolan earns as a business magnate. Those responsible contact his wife to claim a million dollars of ransom. David’s assistant Portia will have to negotiate the terms and find out who is behind it all. The pressure Portia has to bear is far removed from her responsibilities, and yet she turns to the task.

The young assistant will encounter multiple difficulties in making the payment and recovering David. The clock is ticking and the assurance that your boss is safe decreases with each passing minute. To further complicate matters, a cloudy fabric where nothing is what it seems will surface.

A dangerous marriage (Dangerous Matrimony)

EE.UU., 2018. Director: Michael Feifer.

Int.: Emily O’Brien, Rob Mayes, Sabina Gadecki, Donta Tanner, Mo Gallini, Chelsea Ricketts, Jacqueline Lord, Brock Burnett, Wolf Lee Counsel.

