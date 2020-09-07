Antena 3 broadcasts ‘Woman’ three consecutive nights to sink the new Telecinco series

In Mediaset they thought that this next Wednesday would be a perfect day to premiere Mothers on Telecinco, the hospital series with Belén Rueda at the helm. It may not be so obvious anymore. In Atresmedia they have gone on the offensive and they have turned this week into a special Woman event with the broadcast of new episodes on three consecutive nights, from Monday to Wednesday. They believe in the power of Bahar to be victorious.

What had to be an experiment in summer has become the main weapon of the corporation television. The initial plan was to broadcast the first two episodes in two consecutive weeks on Antena 3 to then pass the content to Nova and have given it a special promotion, a push to be a success and follow in the footsteps of Fatmagül.









Bahar, the courageous mother to whom everything goes wrong in ‘Woman’.

(Picasa / atresmedia)



But audiences proved far more interested in this kind of fiction than they might have thought. They not only left Woman in the primetime of Antena 3 but they extended their broadcast to two nights a week, Monday and Tuesday, improving results week by week. Even with the entry of the new course, last week, on Tuesday it gathered 1.5 million and a 15.9% screen share.

The secret of Woman is how accustomed the audience is to Turkish productions, the times and the very dramatic plots. By having episodes of 140 minutes, in addition, Atresmedia can be delighted: they fill the entire primetime. And Bahar, the protagonist of this drama, cannot be said to be a lucky woman: she is a widow, she has a mother who abandoned her, a sister who makes her life impossible and on top of that she has health problems and to support her two sons.





Why is it extended to Wednesday?

For now, Atresmedia sells the triple broadcast as “a special event of three stellar nights” and anticipate that “an important revelation will shake the central plot of fiction, to the surprise of viewers”. But a reality cannot be ignored: This announcement was made when Telecinco reported the premiere of

Mothers



.









Mothers, created by Aitor Gabilondo and Joan Barbero, focuses on mothers who have their children admitted to a hospital in Madrid. They come together to fight bad news and to enjoy good news, in the same way that patient children also support and argue. They are a community by force with Dr. Olivia Zabala (Aida Folch) as the main doctor dealing with a cast that includes Belén Rueda, Alain Hernández, Joel Bosqued, Carla Díaz, Carmen Ruiz, Mónica Cruz, Nacho Fresneda and Eva Ugarte.

Belén Rueda and Carla Díaz.

(Mediaset / Amazon Prime Video)



It is, therefore, a series with a very familiar a priori audience. The two series are carried out by women, have a strong emotional component and have in their DNA the will to make the public suffer. Can the courageous mothers of Telecinco survive the onslaught of a Bahar that had a tendency to grow up during the summer months?













And what will happen in ‘Woman’ this week?

Bahar’s health is complicated.

(atresmedia)



In episode 15 that airs on Monday at 10:45 p.m., Bahar, Arif, Enver and Hatice will attend to see Ceyda’s performance at a clubbut they will be very uncomfortable with Berşan arriving at the guest table. After a sentimental confession from Arif to Berşan, Bahar will not know what to do or how to act about it … The widow’s symptoms will increase and everyone will be scared, including Jale, the doctor.

On Tuesday’s episode 16, Şirin will do his best to get attention by not believing in his sister’s illness and serious health. And this time the young woman will have very different plans. On your side, Arif will be less and less concealed: his feelings for Bahar are undoubted although it bothers him to hear about Sarp all day.

Arif, always by Bahar’s side.

(Picasa / atresmedia)













And finally, on Wednesday's episode 17, Hatice makes a decision: the best thing will be that Bahar leaves the house. Tensions with Sirin lead her to make this decision that embarrasses her. Enver, tired of his daughter's lies, will make a very drastic decision. And Arif, Bahar's fundamental support, for once will need her to be on his side and help him.







