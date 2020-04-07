Annulment Filed by Nicolas Cage 4 Days After Marrying Erika Koike

Simply after 4 days of marrying his girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas actor Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment, in keeping with studies.

This information broke late Thursday night varied media outlet bought maintain of a courtroom order in Clark County, Nevada stating that the 55-year-old actor has filed for an annulment in opposition to his now-wife Erika Koike.

He has additionally requested the courtroom and keen to go ahead with a divorce if an annulment just isn’t doable.

Nicolas and Koike have been fairly secretive about their relationship and due to this fact it was stunning when it was introduced that Nicolas and Koike have gotten married in Vegas. However no person may have anticipated that Nicolas could be submitting for an annulment simply 4 days after their wedding ceremony.

Nicolas age in an interview with The Guardian talked his third marriage with Alice Kim with whom Cage had one youngster. He mentioned, “I made a really clear resolution to marry out of my very own zip code,” he advised the newspaper of Kim, who’s Korean. “I imply, method out of my very own zip code. I married into one other tradition, and it’s fascinating as a result of in Korea they name me the Son-in-Regulation.”

He added, “And now it’s like, wow, I’m 54 and I’m single once more, I didn’t see that coming…It’s fairly grim.”

Nicolas has 2 youngsters from earlier relationships. He has a 28-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage, with actress Christina Fulton when he dated her and a 13-year-old son, Kal-El Coppola Cage from his third marriage with actress Alice Kim.