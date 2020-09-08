‘Annie Hall’, the great achievement of Woody Allen, in ‘Days of classic cinema’

Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) is an esteemed writer of jokes and funny stories for comedic actors who, interchangeably, perform in nightclubs and on television. Alvy, seemingly insignificant, is practically conditioned by his multiple preoccupations with love, sex, and death. But suddenly he meets Annie Hall (Diane keaton), an attractive woman who has achieved enormous success as a singer. Physically attracted, they decide to go live together. But, after some time, their wonderful initial relationship begins to cool down, although neither of them dares to confess it. Finally they decide, by mutual agreement, to separate.

With Woody Allen and Diane Keaton success is assured

Annie hall was the first great success of Woody Allen, where, as is usual in all his films, he was director, screenwriter and protagonist. This romantic comedy won four Oscars -Best film, director, actress and original screenplay-, a Golden Globe and five BAFTAs, among many other awards. In all the competitions she was awarded Diane keaton as Best Actress, becoming the great winner of a film with which the British director achieved his first and only Oscar, to date, as Best Director.

It was the first time, but not the last, that Diane Keaton worked under Woody. Became one of his actresses fetish, participating in four more films than is broadcast today on television: Interiors (1978), Manhattan (1979), Radio days (1987) and Mysterious murder in Manhattan (1993).

Annie hall. USA, 1977. Romance. 94 min. Dir .: Woody Allen. Int .: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane, Paul Simon, Janet Margolin, Shelley Duvall, Christopher Walken, Colleen Dewhurst.

