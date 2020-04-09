Annaatthe Movie Release Date, Cast: The Rajinikanth-Siva Project Gets Postponed Again!

Annaatthe, an upcoming Indian Tamil-language motion drama movie, will probably be written and directed by Siva and will probably be produced by Kalanithi Maran beneath the banner Solar Footage. The movie is among the most-awaited Tamil movies of the 12 months 2020.

Annaatthe Movie Forged

The movie options Rajinikanth, Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy within the lead roles. Whereas the music for the movie will probably be composed by D. Imman, the cinematography and modifying will probably be dealt with by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

The undertaking is very anticipated because it marks the primary collaboration of Rajinikanth with director Siva. At current, the taking pictures of the movie has been placed on halt resulting from 21 days lockdown throughout the entire nation. In line with the studies, the discharge of the movie Annaatthe has been postponed as soon as once more.

Earlier, it was deliberate that the movie Annaatthe will hit the massive screens within the month of August 2020, as a Vinayaka Chathurthi particular launch. Later, after the taking pictures was delayed because of the corona virus menace, the discharge of the movie Annaatthe was postponed to the month of October 2020, to be launched for the Pooja season of the 12 months 2020.

Now, the discharge of the movie Annaatthe has been once more postponed to the third week of the month of November 2020, as a Deepavali particular launch. As per the most recent studies, the discharge of the movie has been postponed for the second time.