Anna Faris leaves ‘Mom’ and will not be out in season eight

Viewers of Mom will be disappointed. Actress Anna Faris, who is the undisputed protagonist since the series premiered in September 2013, has announced that leave the series few days before the filming of the eighth season.

In his statement he wanted to make it clear that it is a friendly march. Faris has said that the years at Mom have been some of the most “satisfying and rewarding” of his life and he wanted to thank creator and producer Chuck Lorre, the writing team, the “incredible” co-stars for this experience.







You want to pursue other job opportunities













“While my path as Christy has ended, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll watch the next season and cheer on my TV family“, has explained.

For seven seasons, Anna Faris has been Christy, a waitress and single mother who lived her day to day trying not to relapse into alcoholism. This was especially difficult when his mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), also a former drug addict, appeared in his life. Luckily, both found support in a group of Alcoholics Anonymous, creating a peculiar series with very serious themes but a fun and tender way of approaching them.

Allison Janney will remain as the sole protagonist.

(Warner Bros)



What is surprising about this decision by Faris is that it was not informed in advance. Mom was renewed for an eighth season and, in fact, filming had to start this coming September 14. The series, which has grown more choral over time, is set to continue with Allison Janney at the helm, winner of two Emmy Awards for her work on the sitcom.

For now Warner Bros has only informed that they will not look for another actress to replace Anna Faris. The plan is to justify Christy’s absence during the eighth season.







They will not look for another actress to replace her and in the eighth season her absence will be explained











