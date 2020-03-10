Andy Garcia To Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

Andy Garcia has finalized a deal to play the male lead reverse Katey Sagal in Insurgent, ABC’s drama pilot impressed by the lifetime of activist Erin Brockovich. Govt produced by Brockovich, Insurgent hails from Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19 govt producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Leisure, Sony Footage TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr, Insurgent facilities on Annie “Insurgent” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar authorized advocate and not using a regulation diploma. A humorous, messy, good and fearless lady, she cares desperately in regards to the causes she fights for and the individuals she loves.

Garcia will play Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Insurgent consults, although generally it looks as if it’s the opposite means round. Cruz is a strong lawyer — attractive, sensible, down-to-earth and robust in all one of the best methods. He was widowed two years in the past and nonetheless is reeling from the loss. Ceaselessly irritated by his most well-known worker, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Insurgent into taking up one other demanding case.

In addition to Sagal, Garcia joins beforehand forged John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer. The desk learn for the pilot was Monday.

Vernoff govt produces via her Journey the Gentle banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Leisure’s John Davis and John Fox in addition to Andrew Stearn and Journey the Gentle’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer.

This is able to mark the primary TV collection function for Garcia. He beforehand did a six-episode arc on HBO’s Ballers and not too long ago did two episodes of Amazon’s anthology Trendy Love. Garcia, who has within the film Massive Gold Brick within the can, is repped by CAA and Brillstein Leisure Companions.