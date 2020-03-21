Andy Cohen Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Andy Cohen has revealed he’s examined constructive for coronavirus, and his Watch What Occurs Stay @ Residence version is on maintain for now.

“After a couple of days of self-quarantine, and never feeling nice, I’ve examined constructive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote on Instagram Friday. “As a lot as I felt like I might push by no matter I used to be feeling to do #WWHL from house, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can give attention to getting higher. I need to thank all of the medical professionals who’re working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to remain house and care for themselves.”

Cohen revealed the information inside hours of an announcement earlier immediately that he was returning to the air with Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen: @ Residence, a tweaked model his Bravo present, which was to have been shot remotely from his New York Metropolis condominium with visitor interviews filmed through video chat. It was to have kicked off Sunday, March 22 at 10 PM ET/PT with company Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer.

As with different late-night and just about all tv exhibits, Watch What Occurs Stay had suspended manufacturing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cohen is the newest superstar to go public with a coronavirus prognosis, becoming a member of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Rudy Gobert, Prince Albert of Monaco, NFL head coach Sean Payton and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood.