Andreu Buenafuente, 2020 National Television Award, donates it to humanitarian causes

Andreu Buenafuente had reason to wear the best of smiles at the start of the sixth season of Late Motiv in # 0 of Movistar. The Ministry of Culture and Sports had granted him “unanimously” the National Television Award 2020. Its merits: “the versatility of a professional career that encompasses very different languages ​​and formats, as well as the meeting in its creative personality of the different facets of the producer, the comedian, the presenter or the actor”. In addition, they recognized “his contribution to the television medium during the period of the pandemic”.

On set, Andreu received the congratulations of his team with a lot of humor and he dedicated it to the people who have worked alongside him during his career: “To thank all the teams that have surrounded me these years. Without teams I would be a funny shit, and then I am the closest thing to a professional with a lot of experience with many people around me”.

The brand new National Television Award 2020 granted an interview to Europa Press in which he has assured that he would donate the 30.000 euros of the economic endowment of the award. “If you are clear that yours is a work of years and teams, if I had to distribute the prize among the hundreds of people who have accompanied me, it would be impossible. I am going to give it to humanitarian causes, which are very much needed and very necessary in this times”, has confessed.

