‘And in the end …’, the last episode of ‘Criminal Minds’ comes to Four

It’s been a year since The chameleon was about to kill Rossi, but since then he has not given up in his efforts to catch him. New clues have led to veteran agent of the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit to the ruthless serial killer, with whom he has a dangerous face to face. This has been the main axis of the end of Criminal minds, with which the veteran crime investigation fiction puts the finishing touch with its 15th and last season in Cuatro.

After more than 300 episodes and with this last mission, Criminal minds will put the finishing touch to his career, positioning himself as one of the longest-lived North American fictions. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez make up the artistic team of this procedural created by Erica Messer, nominated three times for the Emmy and distinguished with 8 ASCAP Awards.

Cliff lipson

Chapter 324: At the end…

David Rossi will undertake together with the members of the Behavior Analysis Unit a titanic mission to capture Everett Lynch, El Camaleón (Michael Mosley). After a fierce and brutal encounter, Dr. Spencer Reid suffers a brain injury, which leads him to suffer hallucinations, seeing how various ghosts from his past visit him: Erin Strauss (Jayne atkinson), director of the Behavior Analysis Unit; the serial killer The Reaper (C. Thomas Howell) and Maeve Donovan (Beth Riesgraf), Reid’s former girlfriend murdered by a cruel criminal. Meanwhile, federal analysts make a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally. Subsequently, all members of the unit celebrate the retirement of David Rossi.

At the end of the premiere chapter, four deliveries are replenished more from previous seasons: Hamelin, Chameleon, The anti-terrorist group and Entropy.

Cliff lipson

