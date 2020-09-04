Ana Rosa Quintana returns from vacation with two topics: the coronavirus and politics

“I was hoping to start talking about other topics, but unfortunately we will return to the news about the pandemic. It is also going to be a very important political season, with elections in sight in Catalonia and general state budgets to be approved“. After a well-deserved summer break, in which “Obviously I have been aware of what has been happening, with everything that is happening you cannot and should not disconnect“, Ana Rosa Quintana returns next Monday, September 7 (09:00 hours) in front of the Program.

“As always, we will remain very attentive to what matters to people, which at this moment I think are two fundamental issues: one is everything related to the pandemic, with progress if there is any – I am not so optimistic – to achieve in December a vaccine; and, above all, with the economy and unemployment, which is the other big problem now“, assures the presenter, who will continue to have the close collaboration of Joaquin Prat in the last part of the program and Patricia pardo in the news section.

“Covid-19 will have a fundamental relevance in the contents at this start of the season. We are going to talk about it for a long time, although I also believe that we must all learn to live with the virus.“, indicates Ana Rosa Quintana, who insists that also “We must know if people are collecting their salary, if they are collecting ERTE. This is also worrying, because we already have enough with the pandemic to also have to fight with the anxiety and anguish suffered by many people who do not know if they are going to return to work, if they are going to have a job and income … I think these are the issues on which we will fundamentally have to follow up, being as always on the side of the citizens, with the people ”. “We will talk about what has been done, what has not been done, what has been done well and what has been done wrong.“, aim.

Regarding the rest period that he has been able to enjoy, he acknowledges that “It has been a very quiet summer, at home with the family and watching my colleagues from ‘The summer program’, who have done a really spectacular job, both Ana Terradillos and Patricia Pardo and Joaquín Prat during the month of July. The space has had one of the best summer welcomes in its history”.

Although he points out that in the current situation it is key to stay in touch with what is happening, he recognizes that “the truth is that they are so wonderful in the team and they respect rest so much that during my vacations I had to call them“.

A political table

One of the main novelties of the program with regard to current analysis will be the incorporation of a table clearly made up of politicians from the main parties. Every Friday, Ana Rosa Quintana will moderate this debate in which the most relevant current political, economic and social issues will be addressed in the presence of guests from different formations and from different ideological points of view.

These are the representatives of the main parties of the Spanish parliamentary arch that will be part of this new political table each week: Antonio Miguel Carmona, Elena Valenciano, Andrea Levy, Rafael Hernando; Juan Carlos Wallet, Ramon Espinar, Rita Maestre, Macarena Olona, Mireia Borrás, Juan Carlos Girauta, Toni Cantó and Gabriel Ruffian. New members will be added to this list throughout the season.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io