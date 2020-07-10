Ana Iglesias, the great winner of ‘Masterchef 8’: “My life has changed”

Her good spirit, her discretion and, of course, her good work in the kitchen have made her the winner of MasterChef 8. This is the young Ana Iglesias Panichelli (the latter’s Italian last name), who at her 24 years of age has taken the 100,000 euros of the award and the cooking studies scholarship. She is humble and says she does not believe she has still gained the cooking talent. Ana studied Law and ADE (Business Administration and Management), although until now she worked as a goldsmith and has a jewelry brand called “Two First”.

Four and a half months ago, Ana crossed the doors of the kitchens of “Masterchef 8” to fulfill her dream of dedicating herself to professional cooking. And she has achieved it thanks to her work, sacrifice and improvement. Last Monday, more than three million people accompanied the Madrid businesswoman, who became the winner of the edition with the highest number of applicants. She is an entrepreneur, she has two brothers (she is the middle one) and a boyfriend for four years, although she does not think about a wedding at the moment.

How do you feel about being the winner of “Masterchef 8”, the edition with the highest number of applicants in its history and the most viewed since 2017?

I don’t believe it yet. I am super happy to have won and happy. And above all that I have been recognized for the effort being there, a little in the shade, which seems to be the other way around, that you do not stand out. There are no small dreamers or dreams too big. And … I did it! I am excited and happy.

Did you think you were going to win?

I thought that Ivan was going to win, that I would be second and Andy third. And before the final, I always bet on Luna, even if it was a bit chaotic. I only realized that I was going to win when the judges gave me their assessment in the final.

There was your father and your boyfriend. What is the first thing they told you?

I did not expect it at all and just hugged me and cried. It had been so long since I had seen them (for four months the Masterchef 8 participants were confined to the house), that seeing them was a pleasure, really.

You’ve been dating Rodri, your boyfriend, for four years. Do you agree in your profession?

Nothing to see. He works on an online Master project and I move between a jewelry company and the kitchen, my other great passion. Rodri cooks very well, but he only does it to survive (laughs).

What are you going to do with the 100,000 euros you have obtained?

At the moment, I am going to invest them in continuing to train and when I have finished, I will see what project I mount with what I have left.

In addition to the money, what do you take home after going through the program?

I have an incredible experience. I have met wonderful people and I have learned to be with very different people and what that entails.

Do you also take friends?

I have five good friends. What matters is quality rather than quantity.

Which member of the jury have you connected with why?

I think with Jordi because I have seen him closer. Maybe by age and also by character.

Do you recognize yourself in the definition of “exemplary winner, humble and who never loses the smile” that have been attributed to you for not entering into discussions or taunts that have been among other contestants throughout this edition?

Perhaps because I am humble, I am ashamed of the “exemplary winner”. I do not know if my teammates have considered me a strong rival or not, but the truth is that I really did not want to get into any trouble. I have always wanted to be me, which is the most important thing.

If I have something good, it is that I never lose the desire to smile at life. And although my classmates have had their things and some pullitas, in reality, they are great and we got along great.

What are your most outstanding qualities?

I am persevering, hard-working and fighter. I’m a Scorpio, from October 26.

Of all that you have experienced in this edition, what has been the hardest and what would you not change for anything?

The hardest thing has been being so far from my family, from my parents, from my two brothers, from my boyfriend, from my friends …, especially in the low moments. Wanting to tell them something and not being there, not being able to give them a hug has been tremendous. The best thing has been to have met wonderful people. And what I would not change for anything … to the great friends I have made at home, who have made it so easy for me.

Do you recommend participating in “Masterchef”?

Of course. It has changed my life, but even if I had not won, I think it is an experience worth living. In addition to cooking, it has been very interesting to get into the world of television, recordings … As a young girl, at school, I cried because I had total stage fright and now, I liked the experience.

Do you see yourself doing a cooking show on television?

Not for the moment. I’m going to focus on cooking non-stop. The challenge of the Basque Culinary Center (the Master in Kitchen, Technique and Product taught by that center), is very important to me. I want to take advantage of it and get notes because I really like it, so that’s the next challenge I have in mind and I’m going for it. Also, I have never gone out to study an Erasmus or lived abroad, and going to that center to study and learn a lot seems like a fantastic experience.

Where does your love of gastronomy come from?

Since I was little I have always enjoyed enjoying food. When I went to visit my friends’ houses and tried the homemade dishes that their mothers cooked, I wanted to imitate them and make good traditional cuisine.

Did you cook at home with your parents?

Not with them, but with my paternal grandmother, who is the one who has lived here because my maternal grandparents have always lived in Argentina. But the hobby has been more my thing than instilled by my grandmother.

Are you going to combine goldsmith and kitchen?

My goal is to be able to do both without having to abandon either. In addition, with the jewelry firm, which is called “Two first” I just released a collection of aprons, tablecloths … It is linked to my time at “Masterchef” because to pass the casting I designed an apron that I really liked and As I was lucky, I wanted to share it. That is why I have launched a line of aprons, tablecloths, napkins and all accessories attached to the kitchen, to unite both concepts, that of kitchen and fashion.

When did you decide to start and become an entrepreneur?

When I was 20 years old and studying Law and Business Administration. I started with the jewelry firm as a “hobby”, doing my little things and selling earrings, bracelets and pendants at the entrance to the university and on the subway. Little by little I saw that they liked and I set up the website and then I went to the workshop and I set up a team, which is very good and supports me in everything.

The motto of your jewelry brand is: “I prefer to use flowers in my hair than diamonds around my neck”. Freckles of modest?

That slogan indicates that in my brand we do not sell luxury or diamonds but happy things, full of color and with a hippy touch. Our brand has flowers everywhere because all our products are linked to freshness, spring, joy.

Precisely, on the last day of Masterchef you presented an entree, “Dish and jewel as luxury”, where you combined your two professions …

Yes. On that plate I tried to give a final value, with a plate with oysters and a ham consommé with melon granita. The complexity of cooking a well-made dish is similar to what it costs to create a jewel and it is a luxury to be able to taste it.

-The main dish you presented, “Memoria” received a “3 Michelin stars” from chef Joan Roca. What dish comes to your memory as a young girl?

A meat dish with sauce, where you dipped bread and licked your fingers at how good it was. I opted for the pigeon because it seems to me typical of a final.

The last dish with which you became a winner is called “Capricho”, a deformed alfajor in honor of your Argentine roots. Are you a whimsical woman?

Not at all. And that does not mean that from time to time I can treat myself, like a dessert or buy the shirt that I feel like. But in general I am rather austere.

On July 14, the Espasa publishing house publishes your own recipe book. How you feel?

Very excited. I never thought such a time would come. Let’s see how people receive it because my book has easy, traditional and cheap recipes that will appeal to everyone.

Do you follow the recipes of any particular chef?

At the “Masterchef” house we spent time consulting recipes because you learn a lot. We are so used to the internet that we hardly value books, but touching them, writing directions on top of each recipe and doing everything step by step is better than a video. I am a follower of Martín Berasategui and Jamie Oliver; I both really like them.

Your parents didn’t let you train in the kitchen and that’s why you studied Law and Business Administration. What have they told you now, when you win Masterchef?

They are super proud that I have reached my dreams. They cannot be happier.

What do you think of the number of fans you have made in your time as a culinary talent?

I’m surprised. Receiving lots of loving messages and I appreciate it a

barbarity. People cannot be cuter. I am very grateful for the support I am receiving and fortunately I have few haters. And those who appear, are countered by the opinions of fans who urge you not to disturb. I feel very defended (laughs).

what are you doing this summer? You go on holiday?

At the moment I know that I am going to go for a week trip with my friends, to Cádiz, in August and I have not planned the rest yet. I have not had time.

Does it come to your mind to become independent from your parents, with whom you continue to live?

The truth is that not, at the moment. I will become independent when I go to study at the Basque Culinary Center, but I have not thought further.

