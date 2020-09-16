Ana Blanco celebrates 30 years as presenter of the news of TVE

Your television partners

Francine Gálvez was the first person with whom he shared the Weekend Newscast table. Since then, we have seen her alongside other well-known faces, such as Matías Prats, Ernesto Sáenz de Buruaga, Alfredo Urdaci and even Letizia Ortiz, with whom she apparently did not get along very well, according to a biography of the current queen. ; then she would be in charge of narrating the wedding.

In 2015, his colleagues from TVE prepared a surprise party for him because of his career at home.