Ana Blanco celebrates 30 years as presenter of the news of TVE

Despite her security in front of the camera, the most charismatic news anchor does not have a degree in Journalism but in Pedagogy at Deusto. Her career began in Los 40 Principales de Bilbao, at the age of 19 and her television debut on Telemadrid, in 1990 on the Zip Zap program. The guide, along with Agustín Bravo. Shortly after, the fate and determination of a good friend led to her signing on TVE.
Your television partners
Francine Gálvez was the first person with whom he shared the Weekend Newscast table. Since then, we have seen her alongside other well-known faces, such as Matías Prats, Ernesto Sáenz de Buruaga, Alfredo Urdaci and even Letizia Ortiz, with whom she apparently did not get along very well, according to a biography of the current queen. ; then she would be in charge of narrating the wedding.
In 2015, his colleagues from TVE prepared a surprise party for him because of his career at home.
An unalterable image
Although the years have passed, Ana Blanco’s look has remained unchanged, something that has led her to comparisons with her partner Jordi Hurtado. Medium mane, with bangs; serious tone for serious news and relaxed for lighter topics; simple phrases and with one of her favorite clothes: jackets. Her figure is already one more member of the Spanish families.
Award-winning
It is not surprising that his career has been recognized throughout these years. Among her accolades is a Gold TP for Best Presenter in 2005, and she was nominated four times. In addition, it has been recognized with an Antena de Oro in 1999; a Gold Microphone in 2005; an Ondas in 2015 coinciding with its 25th anniversary within the profession; an Iris for her career; the insignia of Knight of the National Order of Merit of the French Embassy in Spain. And it goes on …
The voice of political news
It has survived eleven legislatures – it began with Felipe González – five presidents of the Government; 12 general directors of the Public Entity and the current Sole Administrator, which shows that their professionalism and rigor are above ideologies and political parties. In these thirty years, she has seen colleagues and friends move from the chain, to which she has refused despite receiving offers that doubled her salary. This reaches 250,000 euros per year: 70,000 for the agreement and 180,000 for different bonuses.
Time as an ally
Four days passed from when she appeared at the TVE casting, animated by a friend, until she was seen on set. On September 15, 1990, she took over from Mari Pau Domínguez in TD Fin de Semana, and she told us about the Gulf War. In 7,000 news programs she has reported on 10 general elections, 146 ETA attacks, more than twenty wars… Her seven hours will be remembered in front of the longest news programs in the history of TVE on the occasion of 9/11 and after 11M.
