Amy Schumer’s plan changes into ‘And suddenly you’

Since childhood, Amy (Amy Schumer) has heard his father say that monogamy is not a realistic state. The journalist lives up to her father’s beliefs, enjoying a life without strings attached, free from boring romantic promises. However, it has come to a standstill. When she discovers that she is falling in love with the man to whom she dedicates an article, a charming and successful sports doctor named Aaron Conners, Amy rethinks her beliefs and her lifestyle.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

LeBron James’ film debut

Judd Apatow, an expert in directing comedies, put herself in front of And Suddenly You, a feature film that featured Amy Schumer as a producer, screenwriter and protagonist. Her work won an award, winning the Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Actress and being nominated for the same award at the Golden Globes.

Among the cast members, the presence of Daniel Radcliffe, known worldwide for his role as Harry Potter, and Brie Larson, winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actress for her role in The room (2015), in addition to the WWE fighter John Cena. As a curiosity, the NBA star LeBron James had a small role in the plot, thus debuting in the world of cinema.

Trainwreck. EE.UU., 2015. Comedia. 125 min. Dir.: Judd Apatow. Int.: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Tilda Swinton, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, LeBron James, Randall Park, Jon Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Marisa Tomei.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.