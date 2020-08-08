American television starts engines with the first shootings of series

“We had to go back to work, I think, on March 16. And literally three or four days before, they shut it all down, ”Zendaya explained in an interview in June. She was referring to the filming of

Euphoria

, the HBO series that has allowed her to compete for the Emmy for Best Dramatic Actress. When it was time to shoot, the Covid-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill and the episodes have not yet been shot. The premiere of the second season in 2020 is less and less likely.

In the same situation is Succession , another strong bet from HBO, which was finalizing the preparations for the second season and not even a scene could be shot. And can it be shot as planned? Considering that parties full of extras and international locations were common in the series, with very high production values, the creative and technical team will have to find solutions. But not everything is bad news in this precarious situation in which the American television industry has been since March: this Tuesday, filming finally began on the fourth season of SWAT , the first series to start engines.









According to Deadline, the cast led by Shemar Moore, who adapts the classic from the seventies, was tested together with the rest of the team and the lights were turned on again in the Los Angeles studio. The next had to be The

good

doctor in Vancouver, although the coronavirus is already delaying filming: they are working with the authorities to see how to adapt to the protocols after having problems with the tests.

For now, it seems unlikely that they will start filming next week as planned. And then? It is expected that The

Flash , Riverdale , A Million little things y Embrujadas start at the end of the month in Vancouver as well as Big Sky , one of the big bets of the ABC channel and with David E. Kelley as creator, ( Ally McBeal,

Big little lies ). The thriller The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco ( The big bang theory ) from HBO Max, will do the same in New York. Others coming back to say goodbye forever and ever are the Winchester brothers from Supernatural : in spring they could not shoot the last three episodes of the series after fifteen seasons and finally the producers planned the shooting for these next weeks.





There are two doubts: if the filming will have to stop again and if the rate of premieres will drop shortly

The rest of the productions will try to return in September, aware that the situation may change at any time according to the news. The measures that must be faced are those expected. Team members must wear a face mask except for actors for obvious reasons. Safety distances must be maintained in tests. In those sequences where it is impossible to maintain this distance, the team should record as quickly as possible and with the actors in silence between takes. It is also requested to avoid intimate scenes and with physical contact as far as possible, that the use of makeup artists and hairdressers is kept to a minimum and that scenes with an excess of extras are not shot. And, of course, those involved in the productions must undergo regular tests.









While the studies are considering whether they will be able to execute the new plans, what cannot be questioned is that the industry has suffered and the consequences will be palpable in the coming months. For example, the free channels that broadcast on a weekly basis assume that they will premiere the new seasons later than expected and that perhaps the productions will work with a new calendar. Instead of finishing the filming in late April or early May, they are considering the possibility of working until June or July and eliminating the traditional three-week Christmas holidays.

And, after spending a few months where domestic content was king in full confinement, it will be interesting to see if platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video can maintain the usual rate of premieres in the coming months. Not to mention that the HBO Max and Peacock platforms of NBC-Universal, which landed in the United States in the spring, are having to rely almost all their appeal on the closet background during these months because the original productions they were preparing remained in mode. pause.







