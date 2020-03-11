‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Poster Washes Up On Social Media

It’s coming. Precisely what it’s, nevertheless, is as much as the interpreter. Ryan Murphy has posted on Instagram the primary key artwork for Season 10 of American Horror Story. Test it out beneath.

Lower than two weeks after he revealed the forged for the brand new AHS run, Murphy teased its subject material as we speak. The poster reveals a pair of palms that appear to be clawing up a bluff with the ocean within the background. Let the theories start.

No premiere date has been set for Season 10 of American Horror Story, whose forged consists of collection rookie Macauley Culkin together with veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters — who’re returning after lacking the ninth installment — Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Every season of AHS has explored a distinct horror theme and setting, starting from a haunted home and an insane asylum to a coven of witches and a touring freak present to a lodge with a darkish and murderous historical past. Over its nine-season run, the collection has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and gained 16. FX lately renewed AHS for 3 extra seasons, which can take it to 13.