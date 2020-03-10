AMC Gives 2-Season Series Order To Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC is breaking new floor with Pantheon, a primetime animated drama collection. The community is making an enormous guess on the hourlong undertaking from Flip creator/govt producer Craig Silverstein and AMC Studios, with an order for 2 eight-episode seasons.

This marks back-to-back two-season pickups for AMC, which in October gave its first ever two-season order to 61st Road, a close-ended drama starring Courtney B. Vance. Whereas 61st Road is designed for a restricted run, Pantheon is envisioned as an ongoing collection. It extends AMC’s streak of experimentation with style and format. The community’s three most up-to-date new collection orders, made by Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios, include a present alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy (Kevin Can F*** Himself, headlined by Annie Murphy), a two-season close-ended drama (61st Street) and animated drama (Pantheon).

Moreover, AMC simply premiered Jason Segel’s anthology collection Dispatches from Elsewhere, which options season-long story arcs, and is ready to debut its first episodic anthology, Soulmates, whereas its AMC Community sibling Sundance gained an Emmy for shortform collection State of the Union starring Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike.

61st Road, Kevin Can F*** Himself, Pantheon and Dispatches from In every single placehave been all developed beneath AMC’s “scripts-to-series” mannequin, which employs the opening of a writers room to develop and produce a number of scripts for a possible collection — which, in success, results in a straight-to-series order.

Pantheon, primarily based on a collection of quick tales by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud., was commissioned to open a writers room in summer season 2018 by David Madden then-President of Programming for the AMC Leisure Networks Group and AMC Studios. Due to Pantheon’s distinctive nature, the community moreover ordered a five-minute animated presentation, and the undertaking took longer to get absolutely fashioned. Pantheon‘s visible fashion is described as a contemporary tackle graphic realism performed in a conventional 2D means, utilizing trendy instruments.

Silverstein, in his return to AMC after creating and govt producing the community’s interval drama Flip: Washington’s Spies, created Pantheon and can function govt producer and showrunner. Liu will function a consulting producer. The Emmy-winning unbiased animation manufacturing firm Titmouse is on board to do the animation for AMC Studios.

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious assist from somebody on-line. The stranger quickly is revealed to be her just lately deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental damaging mind scan. David is the primary of a brand new type of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” however he won’t be the final, as a world conspiracy unfolds that threatens to set off a brand new type of world warfare.

“Pantheon is an entertaining and provocative collection about private relationships and what occurs to them when the boundary of life is faraway from the human situation,” stated Barnett. “And we’re seeking to push different boundaries right here too, in making an animated drama that goals to be each bit as transferring, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted collection. We’re lucky to have unimaginable supply materials from Ken Liu, probably the most celebrated science fiction writers at work in the present day, and we’re delighted to as soon as once more be working with Craig Silverstein. Each of those writers know easy methods to weave the intimate and the epic into a strong story.”

Netflix and A+E Studios just lately ventured into the animated drama area with The Liberator, a four-part animated World Conflict II drama collection, which was produced in Trioscope, a hybrid animation expertise that mixes CGI with live-action efficiency.