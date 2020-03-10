Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Relationship Timeline

As quickly as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp burned vivid, they merely as speedily minimize up up. Although their marriage lasted merely 15 months, the battle in courts and inside the courtroom of public opinion continued.

The bodaciously beautiful people met on the sun-soaked set of The Rum Diary. Their cinematic chemistry was as scorching as a result of the Cuban locale the place the flick was filmed. Depp had beforehand been partnered with French actress Vanessa Paradis for 14 years, they normally had two children collectively — Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III.

Headline-grabbing rumors in regards to the new couple have been in all places. That that they had a fierce and fiery marriage. From the second they met, by their contentious divorce proceedings and approved entanglements that additionally ensnarl every celebrities, we present the definitive chronicle of the whirlwind romance and equally as swift demise that was Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.