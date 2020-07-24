Amazon renews ‘The Pack’, the series inspired by the case of ‘The Pack’

La Jauría’s predatory behavior is not over. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the thriller by Fábula, the producer of Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín, authors of A Fantastic Woman, which will have a second season. It is the series that bears the label of “inspired by the case of The Pack”.

The first season focuses on the case of Blanca Ibarra (Antonia Giesen), a 17-year-old student and leader of the feminist movement at her school, who disappears without a trace. She was very involved in the complaint of a teacher who took advantage of his power situation to abuse the students.















Blanca disappears after being the victim of a group rape





The teacher’s suspicions disappear when a video appears on the internet where you can see how different men rape Blanca. Soon, in addition, detectives played by Daniela Vega, Antonia Zegers and María Gracia Omegna They discover that there is an application where young people are motivated to “brand” women and remind them of the “violent and dominant” nature of men.

The pack It is a work very close to the present time when speaking of systemic machismo in Chilean society that can be easily extrapolated to other countries. She criticizes the lack of support for victims, the ability to always think the worst of women instead of looking after their well-being.

Antonia Zegers and Daniela Vega worked together on ‘A fantastic woman’. (Amazon Prime Video)



It also shows the sorority and the need to report abuses and how institutions have the automatic instinct to cover their backs, whether it be the Catholic school where Blanca studies as a police force where the highest officials, men, have more interest in closing the case than in discovering the truth and the victim alive.









From Fremantle, which also produces the series, they are very aware: “We are extremely proud of The pack. In the current political climate and the international fight for justice and gender equality, the first season is more relevant than ever“Said the creative director of the company.

He landed on the platform on July 10. The decision, therefore, has been made quickly after seeing the perception of this work directed by Lucía Puenzo and created by Sergio Castro and Enrique Videla.















