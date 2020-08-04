Amazon renews ‘Hunters’, its most sadistic and delusional series

Who saw the first season of Hunters in Amazon Prime Video they must have realized that they were facing one of the craziest outcomes of recent television. She deserved a continuation. And you will have it. The platform has just announced that a new batch of episodes is already underway.

Hunters

had been left in limbo after its premiere on February 21. Could it be because a month later there was the coronavirus crisis, Hollywood was paralyzed and Amazon Prime Video preferred to announce the second season when the industry returned to normal a little? Be that as it may, renewal is good news for those who love violent fiction, with a coal black sense of humor and brave in its development.









The first season showed the entrance of Jonah (Logan Lerman) into a world he did not know: that of the Cazanazis who try to destroy the Third Reich officers who came to the United States in secret and live covertly in American society in the late 1970s.

When her grandmother is murdered, she feels like she has no choice but to join the vigilante gang of Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a Holocaust survivor with enough resources to plan and execute the murder of the Nazi criminals. You are not alone in your work: He has recruited the most unexpected members for a brigade of these characteristics, from an actor in low hours to a nun in arms taking.

Logan Lerman and Al Pacino in ‘Hunters’. (Amazon Prime Video)



Creator David Weil, who gave a comics tone to an audiovisual narration that no comic adapts for a change, is excited to go ahead with the project: “I am more motivated than ever to share this new chapter in the Hunters saga with the world”.

And, if you didn’t watch the entire 10-episode season, it is better to catch up because it has details that are very espoileables and that it is worth knowing for yourself, as long as you survive cynicism, bestiality and sadism in such a fun proposal.















David Weil drinks a lot from the world of comics in a proposal that is as funny as it is violent and sadistic











