Amazon Prime will premiere a documentary about Fernando Alonso in September

The documentary of Amazon Prime dedicated to the figure of Fernando Alonso It will be released on September 25 and already has a trailer to go making an aperitif about what can be seen on the streaming platform.

Fernando

, which is how the production is called, aims to make an accurate portrait of the two-time Formula 1 world champion and one of the most outstanding athletes in Spain. However, the Formula 1 will not be the undisputed queen since they will also be treated other facets of the Asturian pilot.







