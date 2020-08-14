Amazon Prime will premiere a documentary about Fernando Alonso in September

By
aarti
-

The documentary of Amazon Prime dedicated to the figure of Fernando Alonso It will be released on September 25 and already has a trailer to go making an aperitif about what can be seen on the streaming platform.
Fernando
, which is how the production is called, aims to make an accurate portrait of the two-time Formula 1 world champion and one of the most outstanding athletes in Spain. However, the Formula 1 will not be the undisputed queen since they will also be treated other facets of the Asturian pilot.



READ  The new 'Physics or Chemistry' miniseries is already underway at Atresmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here