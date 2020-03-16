Amazon Ends ‘Love Island France’ Weeks Early After South Africa Declares Coronavirus National Disaster

Amazon has wrapped Love Island France weeks early after South Africa declared a nationwide catastrophe because of the coronavirus disaster.

The ITV Studios-produced actuality present was filmed at a villa close to Cape City, however manufacturing has floor to halt as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on TV and movie productions internationally.

South Africa has imposed journey bans, barred public gatherings of greater than 100 individuals and shut some faculties because of the illness.

An ITV Studios France spokeswoman stated: “Following the announcement by the South African president that the nation is now in a ‘state of catastrophe,’ Amazon Studios’ manufacturing of Love Island France will finish early.”

“The well being and security of the manufacturing staff, the contestants and all individuals concerned is our utmost precedence, so now we have ended manufacturing on this season now.”

After debuting on March 2, a closing episode will air on Monday. Viewers will be capable to vote for his or her favourite couple, with the winners being unveiled on social media.

Mike Beale, managing director of ITV Studios’ Artistic Community, advised Deadline final month that “four-to-six weeks is the optimum interval of the present,” which implies Love Island France is prone to have ended two-to-four weeks early.