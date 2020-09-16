Amador Mohedano, host in ‘Come to dinner with me. Gourmet Edition ‘

Amador Mohedano will be the new host of Come have dinner with me. Gourmet Edition. You will have to prepare an evening to remember, with menu and entertainment included. But as in all dinners there will be moments of tension, starring Miguel Frigenti and Fani Carbajo.

The new edition of Come have dinner with me. Gourmet Edition has already left memorable moments. The discipline of Irene Rosales, the tension and quarrels between Miguel Frigenti and Fani, letting yourself be loved by Amador Mohedano on the part of Aunt Maite… But nothing has been decided yet and there are dishes, confidences, taunts, laughter and the occasional compromising situation to come.

Many doubts in the air

To be continue Miguel Frigenti his vaunted strategy against his staunch foe on the show, fans? AmadorWill you open your heart again and confess situations that you had never told of the glory and fall of your marriage with Rosa Benito? As to IreneWill you allow yourself to be carried away by the impudence of Miguel Frigenti in any of his Machiavellian interventions or will you use good manners to calm the waters of any possible brawl? And Fani? Will she try to bring her matchmaking skills to fruition with her aunt Maite? Everything can happen in a night full of flavors, tension, emotions and, of course, great doses of fun.

