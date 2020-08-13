Alyssa Milano shows the aftermath of the coronavirus in her hair

More and more celebrities are emphasizing the importance of not lowering your guard against the coronavirus. The last to insist on the need to keep safety measures and wear a mask is Alyssa Milano, who has shared his harsh experience with the virus.

The protagonist of Haunted He was infected in April and now, several months after overcoming the disease, he has shown the havoc it has left on his hair. “I thought I’d show you what Covid-19 does to your hair. Please take it seriously.”says the actress as she picks up strands that come off her head with just one brush.

Very critical of the tests

The actress is telling on social networks her battle against the virus that has the whole world in check. Alyssa fell ill at the end of March and, despite having all the symptoms and “feeling like I was dying”, the tests were negative.

“This was me on April 2 after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been so sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. I felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I wasn’t holding on to food.”narrates the actress, who also confesses to having had a fever and terrible headaches. “I basically had all the symptoms of Covid”, he assures. Nonetheless, “At the end of March, I had two tests and both were negative. I also had an antibody test (finger stick) and the result was NEGATIVE”. The protagonist of Haunted and Melrose Place has spent four months with “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short-term memory and general malaise”, a period after which he decided to undergo a blood test to detect his had antibodies that finally tested positive. “I just want you to know that our test system is faulty and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know that this disease is not a hoax. I thought I was dying.”, has confessed.

Now, the actress shares her experience to help and something else: “I will donate my plasma in the hope of saving a life. Please take care of yourself. Wash your hands, wear a mask and social distancing. I don’t want anyone to feel like me.”.

