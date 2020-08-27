‘Altered Carbon’: Netflix’s shower of cancellations claims a new victim

If you have a lot of television production, it means that you have many cancellable series. This month, for example, Netflix’s quota is not enough to disappoint: in less than ten days we have announced four series that cannot be dismissed in conditions because managers consider that they are not profitable. What is the last series canceled? Altered Carbon, which had been one of the strong bets of the platform when it was released in February 2018.

Based on the literary universe of Richard K. Morgan, this cyberpunk science fiction series posed a future where humans could change their "sheath": put all your memories and personality traits on a hard drive to change your body if it gets old or damaged. In the case of the guerrilla Takeshi Kovacs, he woke up two centuries after his death because a millionaire wanted to use his talent to discover who was behind the assassination attempts he had suffered.









Joel Kinnaman, the first Takeshi Kovacs sleeve.

(Katie Yu / Netflix / Netflix)



In the first season Takeshi was played by Joel Kinnaman (The Killing). In the second, released in February 2020 (two years later), Anthony Mackie (

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

) took over taking advantage of a cover change. There were also changes behind the cameras: Laeta Kalogridis created and ran the first season while the second had Alison Schapker as showrunner.

The later episodes, however, received worse criticism, in part due to budget cuts for the series.. It was noticeable that the production team had had to work with much less money: the season was shorter (eight episodes instead of ten), many more sets were recycled and the futuristic world could not be shown with the same ease and imagination as the beginning.

Anthony Mackie was the second actor to play Takeshi Kovacs.

(Netflix)













Between this notorious detail in the second season and the little noise that the fiction generated on social networks, perhaps it was to be expected that Netflix would cancel Altered Carbon. The decision has nothing to do with the Covid-19 situation and the problems to resume filming. As reported by Deadline, in April the decision had already been made not to continue with production although it has not been made public until now.





Joins ‘The Society’, ‘This shit is over me’ and ‘White Lines’

‘The Society’ dismissed the initial season with cliffhangers that will never be solved anymore

(Seacia Pavao / Netflix / Seacia Pavao / Netflix)



In the case of The Society and This shit surpasses me, both fictions had received the green light to produce second seasons.. The Covid pandemic, however, caused Netflix to back down when it saw costs rise as it had to restructure filming to adapt to new health and safety measures in times of Covid, in addition to the complications of having to balance the costs. crew and cast agendas. They are left without end and with open mysteries.









‘This shit surpasses me’ It should have a second season but it will not have it because of the Covid.

(Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix)



On the other hand, White Lines by Álex Pina, the creator of La casa de papel, will not have a second season for not having met the company’s objectives. Pina had planned that her thriller set in Ibiza (but shot in Mallorca) would have a three-season arc and in the end she had to assume she had one. From La Vanguardia we already raised at the time that, when White Lines landed in the Netflix catalog, it gave the impression that the company did not trust the project.

White Lines was supposed to have three seasons and will have to settle for one

(Netflix)












