‘Alta Mar 3’: all about the season 3 premiere on Netflix

After deviating to rescue a group of castaways, the passengers of the Barbara de Braganza return on Friday the 7th with a season 3 full of new mysteries due to the appearance of Cassandra, who with sessions of spiritism disturbed Carolina. Meanwhile, a dangerous scientist in possession of a deadly virus could kill passengers

the new episodes of this Bambú fiction.

The trailer for the new season makes it clear that in the Barbara de Braganza things are more bad than good. After seeing the officer Nicolás Salas (Kortajarena) asking for help, we discover that we have British spies and what will be the new adventure of the Villanueva sisters: there is a dangerous scientist in possession of a lethal virus that can cause the death of thousands of innocents.

The advance confirms that the mystery and tension will be latent throughout the ship’s journey. The female protagonists will not be able to avoid the attraction they have for all the dangers that cross the corridors of the ocean liner. Espionage will be the key point of these episodes.

The actors and actresses who will be part of the main cast are Ivana Baquero (Eva), Alejandra Onieva (Carolina), Jon Kortajarena (Nicolás), Eloy Azorín (Fernando) and José Sacristán (Pedro).

The most striking thing is that Pep Antonio Muñoz will join the cast to play Doctor Ayala. The funny thing is that Pep already played a character with the same name in another Spanish series (Gran Hotel)

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It will be the last season

Although Bluper announced that the series would have a third and fourth season, Netflix has decided that it will end with season 3. Netflix and Bambu Productions failed to reach an agreement and the series will finally end in this third season. At the moment it is not ruled out that there may be a spin-off.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.