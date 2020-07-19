‘Alpha’, a story of survival and friendship

An epic adventure set in Europe from 20,000 years ago, during the last ice age. In the middle of his first hunt with his tribe’s elite group, a young man is wounded and left for dead. Upon awakening you will be weak and alone, and must learn to survive and fight your way through the harsh and cruel nature. Reluctantly accompanied by a wolf abandoned by his pack, the two will learn to trust each other, become allies, and overcome countless dangers to try to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

The Hughes brothers separate

After directing four feature films with his brother Allen –Hell in Los Angeles (1993), Money to burn (1995), From hell (2001) and The book of Eli (2010)-, Albert Hughes he launched into a solo adventure with Alpha. In addition to directing, he was in charge of writing the story that is told in a feature film in which he also invested money as a producer.

The great protagonist of Alpha it is Kodi Smit-McPhee, who rose to fame with the film The road (2009), playing the son of the character from Viggo Mortensen. In addition, the film that is broadcast today on television also highlights the presence of the Icelandic Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, who participates in a minor role in the series Netflix Damn.

Alpha. EE.UU., 2018. Aventuras. 96 min. Dir .: Albert Hughes. Int .: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Mercedes de la Zerda, Marcin Kowalczyk.

